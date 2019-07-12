Tanzania to inspect Acacia's major gold mine as Barrick deadline looms
Jul. 12, 2019 12:42 PM ETBarrick Gold Corporation (GOLD), ABGLFGOLDBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Acacia Mining says the Tanzanian government will conduct an inspection of its North Mara gold mine before issuing export permits, a sign of increasing government pressure on the miner as it faces an imminent takeover by Barrick Gold (GOLD +0.1%).
- The inspection is the latest sign of trouble for Acacia (OTCPK:ABGLF) in Tanzania, following a ban on some of its gold exports two years ago by the government following charges it had not paid billions of dollars in taxes.
- In its quarterly production report released earlier this week, Acacia said output from North Mara surged 39% to 119K oz. accounting for 75% of the miner's total production in the quarter.