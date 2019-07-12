Tanzania to inspect Acacia's major gold mine as Barrick deadline looms

  • Acacia Mining says the Tanzanian government will conduct an inspection of its North Mara gold mine before issuing export permits, a sign of increasing government pressure on the miner as it faces an imminent takeover by Barrick Gold (GOLD +0.1%).
  • The inspection is the latest sign of trouble for Acacia (OTCPK:ABGLF) in Tanzania, following a ban on some of its gold exports two years ago by the government following charges it had not paid billions of dollars in taxes.
  • In its quarterly production report released earlier this week, Acacia said output from North Mara surged 39% to 119K oz. accounting for 75% of the miner's total production in the quarter.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.