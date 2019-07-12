Good news/bad news: Inflation surprises, job openings slip
Jul. 12, 2019 12:43 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor4 Comments
- In a relatively light economic data week, the Fed's June meeting minutes and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's Congressional testimony dominated the headlines and continued the narrative that risks to the economic outlook are increasing.
- That fueled optimism that the central bank will cut rates at the end of the month.
- Stronger-than-expected: When it comes to the data, two closely watched measures of inflation -- the core consumer price index and the core producer price index -- came in stronger than expected, data points that would normally weaken the argument for cutting rates at the next FOMC meeting.
- Initial jobless claims fell 13K for the week to 209K vs the 220K consensus and lower than 222K in the prior week.
- May consumer credit rose to $17.1B vs. $16.65B expected and $17.5B prior.
- In-line: In the May wholesale trade report, inventories rose 0.4% to $678.1M, matching consensus and less than the 0.8% increase in April (revised from +0.5%)
- Weaker-than-expected: Continuous job claims, up 27K to 1.723M, were more than the 1.685M expected and higher than 1.696M in the previous week.
- June NFIB small business optimism index, though still near historically high levels, slipped to 103.3 vs. consensus of 104.0 and 105.0 in May.
- JOLTS: 7.323M job openings at the end of May trailed consensus of 7.400M and falls from 7.449M in the prior month.