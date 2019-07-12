Boeing 737 MAX must return to service by Q4 or else, Citi says
Jul. 12, 2019 12:58 PM ETThe Boeing Company (BA)BABy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor136 Comments
- Boeing's (BA +1.2%) 737 MAX needs to return to service by Q4 or else airlines could make plans without the jet for summer 2020, Citigroup analysts say in trimming their stock price target to $430 from $450.
- The firm warns no one really knows when the MAX will start flying again and that the stock doesn't "work" until the grounding issue is "resolved."
- Southwest, United and American have canceled MAX flights until the fall; Southwest CEO Gary Kelly said last week that the delay in Boeing delivering its software to the FAA would "delay the timeline for returning the MAX" and that the grounding is lasting "well beyond" expectations.