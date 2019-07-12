Scripps prices upsized $500M debt offering

E.W. Scripps (SSP +3.1%) has priced a $500M debt offering through its Scripps Escrow subsidiary.
The amount is an upsizing from plans for a $400M offering of 5.875% senior notes due 2027. They're priced at 100% in a private offering.
The company boosted the size of the offering due to strong demand and favorable pricing.
The escrow issuer will merge into the company on the closing of Scripps' $580M acquisition of eight stations from Nexstar Media Group, tied to that company's acquisition of Tribune Media.
Now read: The Potential GateHouse/Gannett Merger Shows 'More Scale!' Is Still The Newspaper Industry's Top Strategy »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox