Scripps prices upsized $500M debt offering

E.W. Scripps (SSP +3.1% ) has priced a $500M debt offering through its Scripps Escrow subsidiary.

The amount is an upsizing from plans for a $400M offering of 5.875% senior notes due 2027. They're priced at 100% in a private offering.

The company boosted the size of the offering due to strong demand and favorable pricing.

The escrow issuer will merge into the company on the closing of Scripps' $580M acquisition of eight stations from Nexstar Media Group, tied to that company's acquisition of Tribune Media.