Total U.S. rigs post 8th decline in 10 weeks

The total count of active U.S. drilling rigs falls by 5 to 958 after shedding 4 in the previous week, marking the 8th decline in the past 10 weeks, Baker Hughes reports in its latest survey.

The number of active U.S. oil rigs dropped by 4 to 784 while gas rigs dropped 2 to 172; two rigs are classified as miscellaneous.

August WTI crude +0.5% to $60.47/bbl.

