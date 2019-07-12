All eyes on banks' Q2 earnings next week

Heading into Q2 earnings season next week, banks have been keeping expectations low, with the likes of Citi, JPMorgan, and Morgan Stanley warning of lower trading, investment-banking, and capital markets' revenue.

As a result, analysts have adjusted their estimates. They expect Q2 EPS growth of 11% for the S&P 500 Banks Index, down from 14.4% as of Jan. 1, and revenue growth of 1.6% vs. 3.4%, Reuters reports, citing the average of estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

State Street (STT +0.2% ) CFO Eric Aboaf said on June 11 that he expects net interest income to decline 8% Q/Q as a result of "significant turn in the interest-rate environment."

SA contributor Regents Research sees JPMorgan Chase (JPM +0.9% ) in the best position to defend its 2019 NII guidance due to its loan growth and relatively low margin sensitivity to lower rates.

Goldman Sachs (GS +1.2% ) could turn in better-than-expected top-line results from "higher advisory fees, as the management team has recently boasted the bank's number one ranking in global M&A," writes SA contributor D.M. Martins Research.

While interest rates are a headwind for banks, "credit remains a bright spot," said Brant Houston, a managing director at CIBC Private Wealth Management. But he, like other investors, will be looking for any cracks on that front.

“To date, the few credit problems have been one-offs," he said. "We want to make sure those one-offs are not becoming more common."

The outlook for interest rates will be more important than Q2 earnings, wrote Wolfe Research analyst Steven Chubak, who will be looking for "how the changing rate landscape will impact earnings for 2020 (and beyond)."