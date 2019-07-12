United extends expected return of 737 MAX until at least November

United Airlines (UAL +2% ) says the Boeing 737 MAX (BA +1.6% ) will stay off its flight schedule until Nov. 3, after previously leaving its 14 737 MAX jets off its flight schedule through early September.

The decision was expected after Boeing said late last month that it likely would take until at least September to fix a fresh flaw in the grounded 737 MAX discovered by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Among other U.S. MAX operators, Southwest so far has canceled flights through Oct. 1 and American through Sept. 3, though those timelines also likely will be extended.

The longer the MAX grounding lasts, the more strain on airlines counting on fresh deliveries of the plane this year to renew and expand their fleets; UAL was expecting a total of 30 MAX jets by year-end, meaning that its daily flight cancellations are increasing for every month that the aircraft is grounded.