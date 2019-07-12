ArcelorMittal Italia declares force majeure

ArcelorMittal's (MT +3.1% ) Italian unit declares force majeure following a crane accident Wednesday at its Taranto works.

MT says the declaration follows authorities' seizure of pier No. 4 at the Taranto works in part of an investigation of the accident.

Stoppages of the facility's blast furnacess have affected 10K-12K tons/day of production, Argus reports, citing market participants.

The Taranto works, formerly operated by Ilva and acquired by MT last year, is Italy's largest flat products works; it was expected to produce ~5M metric tons of flat products in 2019, up from 4.5M mt last year.