Citi expects MSFT beats, long-term bumps

Citi analyst Walter Pritchard thinks Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) will beat Street estimates when it reports on July 18, but he has longer-term concerns.

Pritchard expects Microsoft to report $33.2B in revenue versus the $32.7B consensus and profit of $1.24 (consensus: $1.21). He forecasts MSFT reporting strong Azure bookings and gross margin at 65.8% (consensus: 65.4%).

The analyst's long-term concerns involve Microsoft's "low-margin, highly-competitive" consumer markets, which the company can't exit without damaging other areas of its business. Pritchard also worries about the profitability of the enterprise business due to the ongoing cloud transition.

Citi raises its Microsoft target from $130 to $147 but maintains a Neutral rating.

Microsoft shares are up 0.2% to $138.73.

MSFT has a Buy average Sell Side rating.