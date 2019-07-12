Sophos reports Q1 trading update, and CFO exit

Sophos Group (OTCPK:SPHHF -18.9% ) reported a swing to pre-tax loss of $4M in Q1 as compared to profit of $7.3M last year; however sales increased 3% Y/Y to $180.2M on higher subscription revenues offset by 11% fall in takings from hardware sales.

Billings increased 5% to $183.1M, while despite the fall in statutory pre-tax profits adjusted operating profit was +10%

Customer numbers had also rose to 397,000 from 341,000

Concurrently, Nick Bray, company's CFO since 2010, announced his exit, however would continue in the position until mid-November, after its interim results.