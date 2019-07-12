Delphi Energy announces extension of credit facility

Delphi Energy (OTCPK:DPGYF +40.7% ) amended its credit facility that has a borrowing base of $100M reducing to $90M.

The revolving period of the senior credit facility has been extended to November 28, 2019, with the maturity date extended to November 29, 2020

Under the amended credit facility, capital spending until November 30, 2019 is limited to $4M other than as funded by the issuance of new equity or senior secured notes.

Upon completion of excess Alliance service divestiture, expected in September 2019, Delphi expects to have bank debt net of working capital of ~$70M.

Based on field estimates, Q2 2019 production averaged ~9,200 boe/d (44% liquids), in-line with expectations of 9,000 - 9,500 boe/d on higher than forecast liquids volumes offset by lower natural gas volumes.