Chevron, ConocoPhillips better investments than Exxon, Goldman says

Chevron (CVX +0.5% ) and ConocoPhillips (COP +0.7% ) are producing substantial cash and trade at attractive valuations, while Exxon Mobil (XOM) has grown expensive by comparison, says Goldman Sachs analyst Neil Mehta.

Wall Street's worries over CVX's heavy Permian Basin exposure are overdone, Mehta believes, seeing the company's decline rate rising at a manageable rate through 2025, and he says CVX has a lower capital spending growth rate and a higher production growth rate through 2023 relative to XOM.

Mehta says COP's dividend yields just 2% vs. 3.8% for CVX and 4.5% for XOM, but he thinks the company might release "news around increasing the size of its capital returns program including in the form of a dividend increase, a special dividend or further increase to buyback program" at a November analyst day.

Meanwhile, the Goldman analyst is less optimistic about XOM, given its current valuation and plans to spend heavily on projects over the next few years.