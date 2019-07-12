Petrobras may exit Brazil exchange's good governance program - Reuters

Petrobras (PBR +0.7% ) is considering ending its participation in a program certifying good governance and limited political interference in state companies set up by the Sao Paulo stock exchange, Reuters reports.

Sources say CEO Roberto Castello Branco believes the measures required by the program add little tangible value to the company's compliance efforts and divert resources that could be better used elsewhere, according to the report.

PBR says it has improved compliance protocols in recent years and that many requirements of the exchange's program already are part of Brazilian law, so leaving the program would not necessarily weaken its corporate governance.