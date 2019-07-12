Fitch cuts Turkey rating to BB

Fitch Ratings downgrades Turkey's long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating to BB- from BB; outlook negative.

The action reflects the the dismissal of the central bank governor Murat Cetinkaya, which "heightens doubts over the authorities tolerance for a period of sustained below-trend growth and disinflation that Fitch considers consistent with a rebalancing and stabilization of the economy," Fitch says.

The ratings company says the move also illustrates the deterioration of the central bank's independence as well as economic policy coherence and credibility.

ETFs: TUR