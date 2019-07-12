Demand for methanol as marine fuel seen rising, Methanex exec says

Methanex (MEOH +1.3% ) expects to see increasing interest in the use of methanol as a marine fuel with the approach of the IMO 2020 reduced global sulfur cap on marine fuel, executives tells S&P Global Platts.

MEOH subsidiary Waterfront Shipping says it is launching four ocean-going vessels powered by methanol this year, with the first expected to be delivered mid-August and the other three by year-end.

Stricter International Maritime Organization emissions regulations, which will see the sulfur limit in marine fuel globally dropping to 0.5% in 2020 from 3.5%, have led to a growing interest for cleaner fuels.

"Demand for methanol as a marine fuel is tough to predict at this stage," says Waterfront President Paul Hexter, but "what we can say is that methanol is globally available, easy to handle, transport, store and deliver and expect to see increasing interest."