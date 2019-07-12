Stocks close record-setting week on high note

Stocks closed out a strong week with the S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq all at record highs, as Fed Chairman Powell signal of likely lower rates later this month outweighed growing worries about the state of the global economy.

But the start of quarterly reports next week could test bullish sentiment, as consensus numbers suggest an overall decline in corporate earnings ahead.

For the week, the Dow jumped 1.5%, S&P 500 pierced 3,000 for the first time en route to an 0.8% gain and the Nasdaq ended the week up 1%.

Eight out of 11 S&P sectors posted gains on Friday, with the cyclical industrials (+1.8%) and consumer discretionary (+1.1%) groups topping the leaderboard to end the week with respective gains of 1.2% and 2.1%.

On the downside, the health care sector (-1.2%) lagged well behind, with drugmakers pressured after Illumina issued weaker than expected guidance for Q2 and lowered its outlook for the fiscal year.

U.S. Treasury prices slowly rose into the green by the end of the day, with the 10-year yield ending a basis point lower at 2.11%.

Crude oil posted strong weekly gains, but U.S. WTI crude added just a penny today to settle at $60.21/bbl.