TDH Holdings receives Nasdaq delisting notification

TDH Holdings (PETZ -5.7% ) has received a Staff Delisting Determination letter from The Nasdaq Stock Market.

The Company was also subsequently notified of its failure, which requires a minimum of $2.5M in stockholders' equity, $35M in market value of listed securities, or $0.5M in net income from continuing operations for continued listing.

The Delisting Determination stated that such delisting would be effective at the opening of business on July 18, 2019 unless the Company requests an appeal of the Delisting Determination.