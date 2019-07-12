Cameron LNG says no tankers expected for Barry's duration

Sempra Energy's (NYSE:SRE) Cameron LNG is not scheduled to receive any tankers to load for export for the anticipated duration of Tropical Storm Barry, a spokesperson says.

The news comes after Lake Charles Pilots advised they would temporarily suspend service along the intracoastal waterway that serves the Louisiana terminal.

Based on feedgas flows, LNG production appeared to be continuing at Cameron LNG and at Cheniere Energy's (NYSEMKT:LNG) Sabine Pass terminal in Cameron Parish, La., which is west of Cameron LNG in Hackberry.

Sabine Pilots lifted a suspension on inbound tanker transits along the intracoastal waterway that serves the Sabine Pass terminal, and S&P Global Platts reports one tanker was in the inlet as of mid-afternoon today with two more positioned outside in the Gulf of Mexico.

Pilot service is estimated to resume Sunday, offshore conditions permitting.