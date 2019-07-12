CannTrust faces inspection over 'minor issues' at Vaughan facility

CannTrust (NYSE:CTST) CEO Peter Aceto tells Bloomberg that regulators are inspecting its facility in Vaughan, Ontario, over "minor issues" around space licensing.

Health Canada inspectors had found the company grew pot in unlicensed rooms in a greenhouse in Pelham, Ontario.

"We’re growing very, very rapidly and we just need to make sure that cannabis is in properly licensed rooms, so we voluntarily disclosed some minor issues with regards to that," Aceto told the news service.

One employee was terminated in connection with the breach.

It's place a hold on sales and shipments but doesn't believe there are any health issues of concern.