J.B. Hunt topped today's S&P leaderboard ahead of earnings

J.B. Hunt Transport (NASDAQ:JBHT) spiked 6% in today's trade ahead of Monday's anticipated Q2 earnings report, in which Wall Street consensus forecasts EPS of $1.39 on 7% higher revenues to $2.29B.

Shares appeared to benefit from news that Midwest less-than-truckload carrier LME "suddenly and abruptly" shut down its operations, which will result in less capacity in the market; other trucking names also rose today, including YRCW +8.8% , KNX +6.5% , XPO +6.1% , SNDR +5.7% , ODFL +5% , SAIA +4.1% , WERN +3.9% , CHRW +2.7% , HUBG +2.5% .

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of JBHT this week with a Buy rating and a $113 price target, which sees the "adverse trends" that hurt profits in 2019 reversing through 2020 and contends the company could be at the "forefront" of turnaround stories in the air freight and logistics industry.

But Deutsche Bank made a "Catalyst Call" Sell call on JBHT, believing Q2 earnings results could serve as a catalyst for a broad-based negative earnings revision for the company.

And Credit Suisse downgraded shares to Neutral from Outperform as part of a gloomy view of trucks freight carriers, citing a weakening demand backdrop, contract truckload rates that are turning negative, and anecdotal evidence that suggests capacity remains relatively loose.