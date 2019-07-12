Lockheed Martin eyes workforce expansion at Milwaukee plant

CEO Marillyn Hewson said today that Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) plans to increase the workforce at its ~300-person Milwaukee facility by more than 15% this year.

The announcement followed a visit and speech by Pres. Trump at the plant, which is run by LMT 's Derco unit.

Hewson told Trump the company plans to hire 18K people overall this year, largely "because of the pro-growth policies that you have put in place on tax reform and regulatory reform."

Earlier this week, Hewson cited Trump as she pledged to keep open a Sikorsky helicopter plant in Pennsylvania that had been scheduled for closure.