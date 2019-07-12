A U.S. District Judge has rejected Bayer's (OTCPK:BAYRY) request for a new trial in the case of a California man who was awarded $80M by a jury after it found exposure to the company's Roundup weedkiller caused his cancer.

Judge Chhabria, who is expected to issue a second ruling Monday on whether to reduce the damages in the case, ruled the plaintiff presented "sufficient admissible evidence" to the jury that exposure to Roundup caused his cancer.

The judge is handling the collection of hundreds of federal lawsuits involving Roundup.