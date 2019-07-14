Power restored after blackout disrupts Manhattan

A chunk of New York City plunged into darkness Saturday evening as 73,000 customers on Manhattan's West Side, as well as subways, stores and Broadway theaters, lost power.

The blackout was attributed to a transformer explosion at 54th Street and West End Avenue, but the city’s main utility, Con Edison (NYSE:ED), restored most power within hours.

No deaths or injuries were reported due to the outage, which occurred 42 years to the day from a major 1977 blackout that sparked looting and rioting across NYC.