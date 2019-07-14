Barneys New York explores bankruptcy filing

Facing a liquidity crunch, Barneys New York is reportedly exploring options that include a bankruptcy filing, which could come as soon as this month.
It's just one of many department stores that's struggling as shoppers buy online or from brands directly.
Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) is trading nearly $20 a share lower than a $50/share buyout offer it rejected two years ago as too low, Saks-owner Hudson's Bay (OTCPK:HBAYF) is considering going private after its stock fell nearly 50% in the year through June, while shares of Macy's (NYSE:M) are down 40% YTD.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox