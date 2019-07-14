More shun U.S. private prison financing

France’s BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQF) will no longer finance U.S. private prison operators, the first foreign bank to distance itself from a sector shunned by domestic peers amid controversy over Trump administration detention policies.

The centers account for about two-thirds of the people held by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to S&P Global Ratings.

Earlier this year, SunTrust Banks, Wells Fargo, JPMorgan and Bank of America made similar commitments to phase out lending to private prison companies like CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) and GEO Group (NYSE:GEO).