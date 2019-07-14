Fuel efficiency penalties are suspended

The Trump administration late Friday issued final rules to freeze a 2016 Obama-era regulation that more than doubled penalties for automakers failing to meet fuel efficiency requirements.

Congress in 2015 ordered federal agencies to adjust a wide range of civil penalties to account for inflation and, in response, the NHTSA issued rules to eventually raise fines to $14 from $5.50 for every 0.1 mile per gallon of fuel that new cars and trucks consume in excess of the required standards.

Automakers, including General Motors (NYSE:GM), Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY), Toyota (NYSE:TM), Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) and others, protested the hike, saying it could increase industry compliance costs by $1B annually.