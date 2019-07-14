Eyes on Disney-Charter carriage agreement

Disney (NYSE:DIS) is set to renew its multiyear carriage agreement with Charter (NASDAQ:CHTR), the second-largest U.S. pay TV provider, at the beginning of August, sources told CNBC, but this particular deal has widespread implications for how future TV carriage deals will be crafted.

That's because Disney is about to transition to a new era of direct-to-consumer streaming. WarnerMedia and NBC Universal, the next largest media companies, will follow in its footsteps in early 2020.

The outcome could lead to more contentious battles between TV providers and content creators, and perhaps stem the tide of rising cable TV bills.