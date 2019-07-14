J.B. Hunt Transport Services Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, July 15th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.35 (-1.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.26B (+5.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, JBHT has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 19 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward.