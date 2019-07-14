Wintrust Financial Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, July 15th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.65 (+7.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $365.66M (+9.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, WTFC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.