Gilead to boost Galapagos stake in $5.1B deal

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) says it will pay $5.1B to increase its stake in Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) and enter into a 10-year global R&D partnership to develop and commercialize its treatments.

Gilead says it will receive an exclusive product license and option rights to develop and commercialize all current and future programs in all countries outside Europe.

Gilead will pay €140.59 ($158.43) per new share in Galapagos to raise its stake in the Belgian-Dutch company to 22% from 12.3%, and Galapagos says it will seek shareholder approval to allow Gilead to further increase its ownership to as much as 29.9%.

The two companies have partnered on development of a drug for rheumatoid arthritis for more than three years, and Galapagos will get expanded European commercial rights to the drug as part of the expanded collaboration.