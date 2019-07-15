China posts weakest growth in 27 years

Weakened by trade tensions with the U.S., China's economic growth decelerated to its slowest pace since 1992, growing by 6.2% in the second quarter and prompting expectations of more stimulus.

The data was weighed down by an impasse in negotiations that shattered hopes for a trade deal in late May, though President Trump and Xi Jinping got discussions back on track in the waning days of June.

Separate economic figures handily topped forecasts as the country’s industrial output grew 6.3% in June from a year earlier, while retail sales surged 9.8%.

Shanghai +0.4% to 2,942.

ETFs: FXI, KWEB, ASHR, YINN, CAF, EWH, CQQQ, YANG, MCHI, GXC, CYB, FXP, PGJ, CN, KBA, TAO, CHIQ, HAO, CHIX