Fourth annual Prime Day kicks off

Shoppers will be clicking away over the next 48 hours as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) extends Prime Day to a two-day event, while Target (NYSE:TGT), Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) capitalize on the online traffic with sales of their own.

Amazon, which sold over 100M products over Prime Day 2018, did not give sales totals in dollars and likely won’t this year, though IgnitionOne estimates the retail giant will generate sales of $6.1B (a $2B improvement over last year).

That's one reason for Amazon's surging share price, which climbed over 460% in the last five years by outpacing retail rivals.

As Prime Day kicks off, other big winners on Wall Street could include major delivery carriers FedEx (NYSE:FDX) and UPS (NYSE:UPS).