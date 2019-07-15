Alpine 4 Technologies expects Q2 sales to rise 95% Y/Y

Alpine 4 Technologies (OTCQB:ALPP) expects to report Q2 sales of $7.1M (~+95% Y/Y).

Kent B. Wilson, Alpine 4 (OTCQB:ALPP) CEO, had this to say: "Simply put... 2019 is looking great! Our subsidiaries have weathered material shortages and price increases created by the tariffs and a robust economy. Yet still, our ability to generate almost triple-digit growth over Q2 2018 is nothing short of amazing! This feat is a testament to our employees and our relationships with our customers! The future for Alpine 4 looks bright.