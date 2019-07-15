Futures muted before Q2 earnings season

Big banks start reporting second-quarter earnings today and investors will be closely watching for signs of how much the Fed’s change in rate policy could hurt the banking business.

The rate curve also been flattening, making it harder for lenders to drive profit through the difference between long- and short-term interest rates.

Ahead of the Q2 results, U.S. stock index futures are pausing for breath following a record-setting performance on Wall Street last week.

Along with the banks, several major tech names like Netflix and Microsoft will deliver quarterly results over the next few days, setting the tone for the rest of Q2 earnings season.

Consensus analysts expect an about 1% year-over-year decline in aggregate earnings per share for the second quarter, amid deteriorating economic indicators.

It's good to note that Wall Street analysts were similarly despondent heading into the Q1 earnings season, but companies ultimately outperformed.