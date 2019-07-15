Motif Bio submits Type B meeting request to FDA

Motif Bio (NASDAQ:MTFB) has submitted a meeting request and package to the FDA for iclaprim.

In the minutes from a May 3, the FDA indicated an additional trial prior to granting marketing approval of iclaprim. The Company plans to put forth a proposal for such a study.

Motif Bio has requested a Type B meeting to discuss the proposed study population and design. The Company will provide guidance on when such a meeting will occur once FDA issues the meeting granted letter.

The FDA typically schedules a Type B meeting within 60 days of request.