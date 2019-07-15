FDA rejects AstraZeneca application for expanded use of Farxiga

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) announces that it received a CRL from the FDA in response to its supplemental marketing application seeking approval for Farxiga (dapagliflozin) as an adjunctive treatment to insulin to improve glycemic control in adults with type 1 diabetes when insulin alone fails to adequately control their blood sugar levels.

The company does not disclose the reasons for the rejection but states that it will "work closely" with the agency to discuss the next steps.

The indication was recently approved in Europe and Japan.

The FDA approved the SGLT2 inhibitor in January 2014 for glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes.