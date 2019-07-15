Antofagasta, Barrick Gold awarded $5.8B in damages in Pakistan legal fight

Antofagasta (OTC:ANFGF) surges as much as 6% in London trading after a World Bank tribunal ordered Pakistan's government to pay $5.8B in damages to a joint venture between the company and Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) in a dispute over a copper mine.

The case was filed with the World Bank's International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes in 2011 after the Tethyan Copper JV was denied a mining lease for the Reko Diq project, one of the world's biggest undeveloped copper and gold projects.

With the prospect of receiving little of the money anytime soon, Tethyan Copper says it is willing to discuss the potential for a negotiated settlement with the Pakistan government.

The JV says it had spent more than $500M on the project and located enough ore to produce 200K tons/year of copper and 250K oz./year of gold for 56 years.