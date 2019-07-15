Callon Petroleum to buy Carrizo Oil & Gas in $3.2B deal

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) agrees to acquire Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) in all-stock deal valued at $3.2B, saying the combination will create "a premier Texas operator with an extensive inventory of core Permian and Eagle Ford locations that compete for capital on a full-cycle basis."

Under the deal terms, CRZO shareholders will receive 2.05 CPE shares for each share owned, representing $13.12 per CRZO share based on last Friday's closing stock price and an 18% premium to Carrizo's trailing 60-day volume weighted average price.

CPE says the combined company will have a ~200K net acre footprint in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale on a pro forma basis, including 90K-plus net acres in the Delaware Basin, and 2,500 total gross horizontal drilling locations; the companies produced a combined 102K boe/day in Q1 2019 (71% oil).