William Lyon Homes builds up financial services arm

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) forms a subsidiary to operate a range of financial services, which then acquires a California-based company that will serve as the platform to build out the new subsidiary's mortgage-related services.

Names the new unit ClosingMark Financial Group.

Acquires South Pacific Financial, which it rebrands as ClosingMark Home Loans.

Expects to integrate existing mortgage joint venture operations and loan pipeline into this platform under the ClosingMark brand over the course of the coming months.

ClosingMark has recently started its title agency services in the central Texas, Arizona, Colorado, and Nevada markets, and expects to expand title and settlement services operations into all of the company’s homebuilding markets over the course of the next two quarters.