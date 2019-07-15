Molson Coors -2% after two-notch BAML cut

Bank of America Merrill Lynch drops Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) two notches to an Underperform rating from Buy.

"TAP has integrated the MillerCoors and Miller International acquisitions well from a cost and cash flow perspective while sales have lagged," notes BAML.

"We see heightened potential that TAP will need to increase spending to stabilize market share on core brands and accelerate investments in premium/'beyond' beer segments over the next year," warns the firm.

BAML's price objective goes all the way down to $50 from $70 to factor in lower EPS estimates for FY19 and FY20. The average sell-side PT is $65.94.