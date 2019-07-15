Slack +1.4% on bull parade

Jul. 15, 2019 7:34 AM ETSlack Technologies, Inc. (WORK)WORKBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • Slack (NYSE:WORK) picks up a trio of Buy-equivalent starts.
  • William Blair starts WORK at Outperform, and Canaccord Genuity initiates at Buy and a $40 price target.
  • Barclays emerges at Overweight and $45, a 33% upside.
  • Slack shares are up 1.4% pre-market to $34.21.
  • WORK has an Outperform average Sell Side rating.
  • Update with more details from the Barclays note:
  • The firm praises Slack's growth prospects despite the "demanding" valuation.
  • Key quote: "Our high growth SaaS / Collaboration comps trade on a 22x Sales multiple with an average revenue growth of 31% in CY20. We estimate that Slack gets to this level of growth by CY22."
