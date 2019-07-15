Wells sees 33% upside in Gilead in premarket analyst action

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) initiated with Buy rating and $28 (41% upside) price target at Jefferies. Shares down a fraction premarket.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) initiated with Buy rating and $23 (38% upside) price target at Canaccord Genuity. Initiated with Buy rating and $28 price target at Cowen. Initiated with Outperform rating and $35 price target at Evercore ISI.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) initiated with Overweight rating and $28 (10% upside) price target at Morgan Stanley. Initiated with Outperform rating at Cowen. Initiated with Outperform rating and $29 price target at Oppenheimer. Shares down 1% premarket.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) initiated with Outperform rating and $25 (115% upside) price target at Wedbush. Initiated with Outperform rating at Cowen. Initiated with Overweight rating at Morgan Stanley.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) initiated with Overweight rating and $34 (26% upside) price target at JPMorgan. Initiated with Buy rating and $44 price target at Canaccord. Initiated with Outperform rating at Cowen.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) initiated with Market Perform rating at Cowen.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) initiated with Outperform rating and $24 (22% upside) price target at SVB Leerink.

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) upgraded to Neutral with a $27 (20% upside) price target at Goldman Sachs.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) upgraded to Outperform with an $88 (33% upside) price target at Wells Fargo. Shares up 1% premarket.

Agilent (NYSE:A) downgraded to Equal Weight with a $78 (9% upside) price target at Barclays. Shares down 1% premarket.

Mettler-Toledo (NYSE:MTD) downgraded to Underweight with a $680 (19% downside risk) price target at Barclays.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) downgraded to Sell with an $85 (17% downside risk) at Goldman.