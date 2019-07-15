Aurora Cannabis nabs two outdoor cultivation licenses in Canada

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) has received Health Canada licenses for outdoor cultivation at two Canadian sites.

The new sites in Quebec and British Columbia will be used for cultivation research to develop new technology, genetics and intellectual property for outdoor production.

The Western facility will be called Aurora Valley and is a 207-acre operation in Westwold, British Columbia.

The Eastern facility, a 21,000 square foot operation at the Aurora Eau facility in Lachute, is the first approved outdoor grow operation for cannabis in Quebec.

Additionally, Aurora has also received Health Canada processing license for its Aurora Air facility located near the Edmonton International Airport and Aurora Sky.