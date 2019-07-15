Pebblebrook Hotel to convert Paradise Point to Margaritaville resort

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) and Margaritaville Holdings plan to open Margaritaville Island Resort San Diego in 2020.

Located on the 44-acre Vacation Island in Mission Bay, the site of the resort is currently Paradise Point Resort & Spa.

Renovations and conversion of the existing property estimated at ~$35 million.

Will feature 462 casita-style single-story guestrooms, waterfront views with a mile of beachfront, Margaritaville food and beverage concepts, new recreational activities, and family-friendly amenities.

Davidson Hotels & Resorts will operate the property as Paradise Point Resort & Spa until the hotel is reflagged and will continue to manage the property following the completion of the renovation and rebranding program.