Health Canada approves licence amendment for Aleafia Farms' Port Perry cultivation facility

Aleafia Farms, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aleafia Health (OTCQX:ALEAF) has secured a License Amendment (the “Licence”) under Health Canada’s Cannabis Regulations authorizing cannabis cultivation for the entirety of its Port Perry Outdoor Grow facility.

The Licence increases licensed and operational cultivation area from 292,000 sq. ft. to over 1.1M sq. ft.

Aleafia Farms has received approval for cultivation in Zone 1 of the Outdoor Grow facility. The License now adds Zones 2, 3 and 4 which encompasses the full 1.1M sq. ft. cultivation area.

The License is effective as of July 12, 2019 and expires on October 13, 2020.

Planting the newly licensed area is expected to begin on July 15, using approx. 7,000 cannabis plants currently growing in pots in Zone 1.