Cameco awarded $40M in damages in Tepco dispute

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) says a tribunal of international arbitrators has ordered Tokyo Electric Power (OTCPK:TKECF) to pay $40.3M in damages in a dispute over a uranium contract.

CCJ went to court following a 2017 contract termination when the Japanese company said it was unable to operate its nuclear power generating plants due to tough government regulations arising from the Fukushima nuclear power plant meltdown in 2011.

The tribunal rejected Tepco's argument that the shutdown was a force majeure and awarded CCJ the $40.3 M in damages, although CCJ had claimed damages totaled ~$700M.

Meanwhile, CCJ praises Pres. Trump's decision to implement no new trade restrictions on uranium imports into the U.S. following a Section 232 investigation.