Glaxo's Zejula successful in late-stage study in first-line maintenance ovarian cancer

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) announces positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, PRIMA, evaluating PARP inhibitor Zejula (niraparib) as first-line maintenance treatment in women with Stage III or IV ovarian cancer who initially received platinum-based chemo.

The study met the primary endpoint of a statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) regardless of biomarker status.

No new safety signals were reported.

Complete results will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference.

Zejula is currently approved in the U.S. for the maintenance treatment of recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer in patients who are in complete or partial response to platinum-based chemo.