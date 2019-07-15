Detroit automakers prep for UAW talks

Ford (NYSE:F), General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles are set to start talks with the UAW on a new four-year contract this week.

The labor negotiations arrive at a tougher time for the auto industry in general than the last go-around in 2015 and with healthcare costs a major concern. There is also the possibility that President Trump and candidates from the Democratic Party will be vocal on the contract talks.

The current UAW contract expires at 11:50 p.m. on September 14. Most industry watchers expect the talks won't heat up early September.