Citigroup's consumer unit bolsters Q2 results

Citigroup (NYSE:C) rises 0.8% in premarket trading after Q2 adjusted EPS of $1.83, excluding a gain on its investment in Tradeweb, beat the average analyst estimate of $1.80;

Q2 revenue rose 2% Y/Y to $18.8B, reflecting ~$350 million pretax gain on Citi's investment in Tradeweb within Fixed Income Markets and higher revenues across Global Consumer Banking partially offset by declines in Investment Banking and Fixed Income, and Equity Markets revenues, as well as mark-to-market losses on loan hedges.

Q2 revenue increased 1% from Q1 2019.

Operating expenses of $10.5B during the quarter declined by 2% Y/Y.

Cost of credit of $2.1B increased 16% Y/Y, driven by volume growth and seasoning in Citi-branded Cards and Citi Retail Services in North America Global Consumer Banking as wall as credit normalization in Institutional Clients Group.

Revenue by segment: