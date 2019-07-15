AbbVie enters STING field with Mavupharma buy

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) has acquired Kirkland, WA-based Mavupharma, a privately held biopharma outfit developing cancer treatments based on the STING (STimulator on INterferon Genes) signaling pathway that plays a key role in the generation of an immune response to tumors. Financial terms are not disclosed.

Mavupharma's lead candidate is MAVU-104, a small molecule that inhibits an enzyme involved in the regulation of the STING pathway called ENPP1.

Stimulating the STING pathway potentially increases the susceptibility of tumors to anti-cancer treatment but there has not been much to cheer about yet. In Q4 2018, Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) and Merck (NYSE:MRK) both announced underwhelming early-stage data from their programs.

Other STING players: Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH), Codiak BioSciences (CDAK), Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) with Aduro, Novartis (NYSE:NVS) with Aduro.